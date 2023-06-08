Saman Abbas, Fajr Fatima win 3km legendary Muhammad Ayub Memorial Road Race

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Saman Abbas and Fajr Fatima clinched the trophies of the 3-kilometre Road Race named after the legendary athlete late Sub Muhammad Ayub.

The three-kilometre Road Race was held inside Wah Cantt to pay rich tribute to legendary Pakistan athlete of Pakistan Army Sub Muhammad Ayub, former international athlete Muhammad Iqbal told APP on Thursday.

Over 102 youngsters in two different categories of Class 9th & 10th (Senior) and Class 7-8 (Junior Category) participated. The kids were so enthusiastic during the Road Race.

Iqbal emphasised the need to organize such events to get our youth aware of the achievement recorded by our athletes in the past.

He said athletics should also be promoted in this way as Pakistan Muhammad Abbas won a gold medal in the 400m hurdle and after that, no Pakistani athlete has any medal in the Asian Games.

He said in 1990 when Muhammad Abbas clinched the gold medal in 400 hurdles, none of the athletes could reach that height in the Asian Games.

After Saman Abbas, Muhammad Hussain, and Rayan Wazir took second and third prizes. The other position holders including Syed Hasnain Shah, Muhammad Ammar Farooq, Faiz Ahmad, Noman Ahmad, Ayan Umar Khan, Taiman Aamir and Muzammil Khan while in the Junior category surprising Fajr Fatima won the title among boys competitors, followed by Rana Umair and Mubeen Ahmed.

The winners in the Senior and Junior categories awarded Rs 5000 as cash prizes for first, Rs 3000 for second and Rs 2000 for third while 1000 each has been given to the first 10th position holders.

Fajr Fatima was also awarded Rs 10,000 for her excellent performance by the chief guest former GM SNGPL Engr. Zahoor Ahmad and Muhammad Iqbal awarded her Rs 2000 and Rana Afzal awarded her Rs 1000 while all the 102 participants got a Race shirt inscribed with the name of the late Sub Muhammad Ayub.

Muhammad Iqbal, who also remained as Director of Sports Mansehra University, said that along with a shirt, all the participants got a certificate as well.

He disclosed that like Sub Muhammad Ayub, on August 14 Sub Abdul Khaliq Memorial Athletic Meet would be organized, followed by another Athletic Meet in September this year.

He said the race was open for all and similarly the Athletic Meet would be open for all athletes wherein the position holders athletes would be provided athletic shoes, sports kits and coaching facilities under qualified coaches so that the game of Athletics could be popularized among youngsters.

It is worth mentioning here that Muhammad Ayub (1932–2008), was a Pakistani athlete who represented Pakistan at international and national athletics. He was also an officer in the Pakistan Army, participated in the 1965 war and received a Medal.

From 1952 to 1978 Sub Muhammad Ayub represented Pakistan. In 1970, 1972 and 1973 he participated in national Championships and won Gold Medals in Disc Throw, during this period he was also the Athletic Coach of the Pakistan Sports Control board.

Afterwards, he remained a coach for the POF Athletic Team and served in B-20 POF Weapons Factory from 1979 to 1990. He died on October 19, 2008.

Muhammad Ayub finished 9th in the 1958 Commonwealth Games discus throw, 10th in the 1962 Commonwealth Games discus throw, and 12th in the 1966 Commonwealth Games discus throw. His personal best was 48.00 in 1967. He also represented the 1956 Melbourne Olympics and remained at 19th.

Late legendary Muhammad Ayub's participation in national and International events is as under: - 1954 Asian Games, Manila 1956 Olympic Games, Melbourne was Eliminated in the qualifying round 1956 First Indo-Pak Athletic Meet up, New Delhi 1957 International Meet, Tehran 1958 International Discus Championship, Hong Kong 1958 Asian Games, Tokyo 1958 Commonwealth Games, Cardiff 1962 Commonwealth Games, Perth 1962 Malaysian Open 1966 Commonwealth Games, Jamaica 1966 Int'l Discus Championship, Daun National Events Year Event Achievement 1954 National Athletic Championship 1956 National Games 1967 National Championship1969 National Athletics Championship1973 Punjab Athletics Championship