UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sanchez Could Need Ankle Surgery, Says Chile Coach

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 11:09 PM

Sanchez could need ankle surgery, says Chile coach

Inter Milan attacker Alexis Sanchez could be out for three months with an injury suffered in a friendly international against Colombia, Chile coach Reinaldo Rueda said on Monday

Alicante, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Inter Milan attacker Alexis Sanchez could be out for three months with an injury suffered in a friendly international against Colombia, Chile coach Reinaldo Rueda said on Monday.

Sanchez went off with an ankle problem in the 88th minute of the goalless draw in Alicante on Saturday.

Chile play Guinea on Tuesday in another friendly, also in the Spanish resort, but Rueda said he was worried that the former Arsenal and Manchester United player might miss the start of South American World Cup qualifying in March.

"We have to see what diagnosis they make in the club, because it is decisive for us," the Chilean coach said. "If there is surgery we could lose him two to three months, if not, it could be a matter of weeks. That depends on the club. They own the player." Sanchez has left the Chilean training camp and returned to Milan.

Inter have yet to provide official information about the severity of his injury.

"For us, Alexis is very important," Rueda said. "For Inter, he's just another player. If he gets injured, buy another one."

Related Topics

Injured World Milan Buy Alicante Chile Colombia Guinea Manchester United March Arsenal Coach Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Guinea-Bissau court approves 12 candidates for pre ..

2 minutes ago

Cypriot President to Attend WW2 Victory Anniversar ..

2 minutes ago

Two migrants found dead on northern French beach

2 minutes ago

Economy top agenda of PTI govt: Dr Firdous Ashiq A ..

2 minutes ago

Saudi King Welcomes Cooperation Between Saudi, Rus ..

16 minutes ago

Prince William, Kate Middleton arrive to royal wel ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.