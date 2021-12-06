Sania Mirza, Shoaib to do ‘The Mirza Malik Show’ for Urduflix

(@FahadShabbir)

The show, with the help of Urduflix platform, will feature their friends from both Pakistan and India.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 6th, 2021) Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik on Monday announced their new talk show.

Addressing a press conference, the couple said that they would start new show ‘The Mirza Malik show’ on Urduflix.

The announcement came a week after they announced to launch their own perfumes Smash and All-rounder in collaboration with J.Fragrances.

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza know the art of living in the news as both are also stars of their respective fields.

