Open Menu

Sarfaraz Ahmed Becomes First Pakistani Wicketkeeper-batsman To Reach 3000 Test Runs

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 17, 2023 | 02:26 PM

Sarfaraz Ahmed becomes first Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman to reach 3000 Test runs

Sarfraz Ahmed has achieved the significant milestone during the ongoing Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Galle.

GALLE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 17th, 2023) In a remarkable achievement, Sarfaraz Ahmed has made history by becoming the first wicketkeeper from Pakistan to score 3000 runs in Test cricket.

This significant milestone was reached during the ongoing Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Galle.

Known for his exceptional batting skills, Sarfaraz has played a vital role in Pakistan's success in the longest format of the game. With this feat, he has secured his place in the esteemed records of Pakistani cricket.

Throughout his career, Sarfaraz has demonstrated consistency and resilience at the crease. He has amassed an impressive tally of four centuries and 21 half-centuries in 91 Test innings, showcasing his ability to convert good starts into substantial scores.

However, in the current Test, he was dismissed for 17 runs by Prabath Jayasuriya.

Previously, the record for the most runs by a wicketkeeper in Test cricket for Pakistan was held by Moin Khan, who accumulated 2741 runs. Sarfaraz has now surpassed that milestone, establishing himself as one of the finest wicketkeeper-batsmen in his country's cricketing history.

Coincidentally, during the same innings, another Pakistani batsman, Abdullah Shafique, achieved a personal milestone of 1000 runs in Test cricket.

Unfortunately, Shafique's innings was cut short as he was dismissed for 19 runs by Jayasuriya.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Sri Lanka Galle Same From

Recent Stories

Pervaiz Elahi challenges detention orders before L ..

Pervaiz Elahi challenges detention orders before LHC

45 minutes ago
 Global Media Congress proves UAE’s keenness to c ..

Global Media Congress proves UAE’s keenness to create platforms of expression ..

1 hour ago
 Mariam Almheiri witnesses opening of new e&amp; en ..

Mariam Almheiri witnesses opening of new e&amp; enterprise Innovation Centre

1 hour ago
 Qureshi expresses concerns over not taking PTI int ..

Qureshi expresses concerns over not taking PTI into consultation process for ele ..

1 hour ago
 DSCE receives ISO 50001 and Net-Zero certification ..

DSCE receives ISO 50001 and Net-Zero certifications for sustainable energy manag ..

2 hours ago
 ADJD considers registration applications filed by ..

ADJD considers registration applications filed by 20 experts in various discipli ..

2 hours ago
PM thanks Sri Lanka for helping clinch IMF deal

PM thanks Sri Lanka for helping clinch IMF deal

2 hours ago
 IHC grants protective bail to Asad Qaiser in corru ..

IHC grants protective bail to Asad Qaiser in corruption case

3 hours ago
 Pervaiz Elahi put in detention for 30 days under M ..

Pervaiz Elahi put in detention for 30 days under MPO 3

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club opens registration for Arab Media ..

Dubai Press Club opens registration for Arab Media Forum 2023

15 hours ago

More Stories From Sports