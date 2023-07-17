Sarfaraz Ahmed becomes first Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman to reach 3000 Test runs

(@Abdulla99267510)

Sarfraz Ahmed has achieved the significant milestone during the ongoing Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Galle.

GALLE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 17th, 2023) In a remarkable achievement, Sarfaraz Ahmed has made history by becoming the first wicketkeeper from Pakistan to score 3000 runs in Test cricket.

This significant milestone was reached during the ongoing Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Galle.

Known for his exceptional batting skills, Sarfaraz has played a vital role in Pakistan's success in the longest format of the game. With this feat, he has secured his place in the esteemed records of Pakistani cricket.

Throughout his career, Sarfaraz has demonstrated consistency and resilience at the crease. He has amassed an impressive tally of four centuries and 21 half-centuries in 91 Test innings, showcasing his ability to convert good starts into substantial scores.

However, in the current Test, he was dismissed for 17 runs by Prabath Jayasuriya.

Previously, the record for the most runs by a wicketkeeper in Test cricket for Pakistan was held by Moin Khan, who accumulated 2741 runs. Sarfaraz has now surpassed that milestone, establishing himself as one of the finest wicketkeeper-batsmen in his country's cricketing history.

Coincidentally, during the same innings, another Pakistani batsman, Abdullah Shafique, achieved a personal milestone of 1000 runs in Test cricket.

Unfortunately, Shafique's innings was cut short as he was dismissed for 19 runs by Jayasuriya.