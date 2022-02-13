Sarfaraz leads Quetta Gladiators to 5-wicket win over Islamabad United

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Captain Sarfaraz Ahmad led Quetta Gladiators to a have thumped Islamabad United by five wickets in the 18th game of Pakistan Super League here at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday night.

Put into bat first, Islamabad United's opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz - in the absence of Paul Sterling - opened the account with Alex Hales and both added 48 runs for the first-wicket partnership. The start wasn't similar to what Hales and Stirling have been done previously in the event. Hales kept ticking the scoreboard and helped United score 100 runs in just 10 overs. He went run-out after scoring 62 off 38 balls laced with four boundaries and as many sixes.

Captain Shadab Khan could score only 12 runs while Asif and Muhammad Akhlaq failed to cross the double figures. After that, left-handed batter Faheem Ashraf batted sensibly and with greater responsibility and cracked classic 55 runs off 28 deliveries with the help of five fours and four maximums. His superb knock helped United post 199-8 on the board in 20 overs.

With such a blistering knock, Faheem also became the first batter in the PSL history, who made 55 runs on the 8th wicket, previously it has been made by Shahid Afraid, who scored 54. Apart from Faheem, Mohammad Wasim Junior came in the end and hammered two sixes off two balls to finish strongly for two-time PSL champions.

For Quetta, Afridi put things back on track. His spell bounding bowling figures of 2-27 not only registered his impressive comeback but also helped Gladiators reduce United from 100-1 to 109-6 within no time. James Faulkner and Noor Ahmed also supported the bowling maestro by taking a wicket each to take control of United in middle overs. Faulkner ended up taking two wickets.

Chasing the 200-run target, Jason Roy provided a decent start to Quetta Gladiators as he, partnering with Ahsan Ali, gathered significant 88 runs for the first-wicket stand. Roy, who hammered a ton in the previous game, scored 54 runs today with the help of 10 fours and one maximum. He was clean bowled by Shadab Khan.

Ahsan Ali put 30 runs on the scorecard with the help of three fours and one six. Ifthikhar was not able to score the double figures. Umar Akmal, who played his first match of the season, toned 23 runs with three superb sixes.

Captain Sarfraz Ahmad played sensibly throughout his innings and helped his side see the triumph. He made an unbeaten 50 with the help of three fours and 2 sixes. Captain Shadab Khan bagged 3 wickets for his side while Liam Dawson and Muhammad Wasim took one wicket each.