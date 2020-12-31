Sarsabz Pakistan U-19 Polo Cup : Day 3

JP&CC Colts and LPC Remington Pharma booked berths in the Sarsabz Pakistan U-19 Polo Cup 2020-21 main final while LGPC Servis Tyres and LPC AOS made way to the subsidiary final

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :JP&CC Colts and LPC Remington Pharma booked berths in the Sarsabz Pakistan U-19 Polo Cup 2020-21 main final while LGPC Servis Tyres and LPC AOS made way to the subsidiary final.

JP&CC Colts won three out of three matches to earn six points to top the table and secured place in the main final while LPC Remington Pharma won two out of three matches to earn four points and set main final clash against JP&CC Colts. LGPC Servis Tyres won one out of three and LPC AOS couldn't win a single match, thus both secured place in the subsidiary final.

On the third day (Thursday) of the event here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club ground, two matches were decided and after tough contests, JP&CC Colts and LGPC Servis Tyres emerged as winners. The first match of the day between JP&CC Colts and LPC Remington Pharma proved to be a thrilling encounter where both the teams matched fire-with-fire till the end and in the dying moments, JP&CC Colts smashed in the match-winning goal to win the crucial match by 7-6. The heroes of the day for JP&CC Colts were Syed Muhammad Turab Rizvi and Mustafa Aziz, who contributed with a hat-trick each while Aminur Rehman converted one goal.

For LPC Remington Pharma, the major contribution came from Basil Faisal Khokhar, who thrashed in three tremendous goals while Raja Jalal Arslan and Nazar Dean Ali Khan slammed in two and one goal.

LGPC Servis Tyres outsmarted LPC AOS by 7-4 in the second match of the day. Both the sides started the match in great style and they gave tough time to each other till the second chukker and after that, LGPC Servis Tyres showed their class and won the match comfortably by 7-4. From LGPC Servis Tyres, Mustafa Yousaf Rasool and Makhdoom Ali Malik hammered a hat-trick each while Musa Javed struck one. From LPC AOS, Hamza Ali Hakeem and Muhammad Ali Malik banged in a brace each.

The exciting and enthralling matches were witnessed by Fatima Group Directors Mian Abbas Mukhtar, Ali Mukhtar, Fazal Cloth Directors Aminur Rehman and Sadiq Rehman, JP&CC President Lt Col (r) Shoaib Aftab, Secretary General Major (r) Babar Mahboob Awan, polo players and their families.