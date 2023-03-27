UrduPoint.com

Sarwar, Shahid Win Bridge Competition

Muhammad Rameez Published March 27, 2023 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Sarwar Khan and Shahid Hamid won the pair contest organized by Islamabad Club here to mark the Pakistan Day.

The event was contested among the local bridge players. Sarwar and Shahid with a tally of 59.

63 were at the top of the table, followed by Nosherwan Sultan and Brig (R) M. Butt at 57.04.

The second runner up were M. Naqvi and Choudry Sultan with 55.93 points. The thrilling daylong event concluded with the distribution of prizes amongst the winners.

