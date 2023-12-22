Saud, Rizwan, Salman hit 50s as Pakistan post 323/8 against Victoria XI

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Pakistan posted 323 for eight in 78.4 overs, on the back of half-centuries by Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha against Victoria XI in a two-day practice match at Junction Oval in Melbourne on Friday

In turn, Victoria XI got to 47-1 in 11 overs.

Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique put up a 47-run opening stand, which was cut short when Abdullah (26, 58b, 4x4s) was caught off Sam Elliot’s bowling, according to information made available here by Pakistan cricket Board.

Imam (37, 67b, 4x4s) was the next batter to fall as Pakistan went to the lunch break at 95-2.

Saud Shakeel (70 retired, 87b, 9x4s) and Mohammad Rizwan (50 retired, 70b, 6x4s, 1x6) batted together to add 103 runs to the board.

Salman Ali Agha (51, 73b, 6x4s, 2x6s) was the other major contributor with the bat, until he fell to Doug Warren. A 33-ball-35 from Sarfaraz Ahmed, including four boundaries, helped Pakistan take the total to 323-8 in 78.4 overs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi struck early to take out opening batter Will Pucovski cheaply in the first over. Marcus Harris (18 not out, 32b, 3x4s) and Blake Thomson (25 not out, 30b, 6x4s) remained on crease as Victoria XI ended the day trailing by 276 runs and nine wickets in hand.

Scores in brief:

Pakistan 323-8 (dec), 78.4 overs (Saud Shakeel 70 retired, Salman Ali Agha 51, Mohammad Rizwan 50 retired; Doug Warren 3-69, Matthew Fotia 2-44)

Victoria XI 47-1, 11 overs (Blake Thomson 25 not out, Marcus Harris 18 not out; Shaheen Shah Afridi 1-16).