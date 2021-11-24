UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia To Host Inaugural World Taekwondo Women's Open Championships

Muhammad Rameez 34 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 04:38 PM

Saudi Arabia will host the first edition of the World Taekwondo Women's Open Championships from Nov. 25 to 27 in Riyadh

RIYADH, Nov. 24 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Saudi Arabia will host the first edition of the World Taekwondo Women's Open Championships from Nov. 25 to 27 in Riyadh.

The competition attracts 171 players and 85 officials from 36 countries and regions as well as the refugee team, according to a World Taekwondo release on Wednesday.

The athletes will compete across eight weight categories, namely -46kg, -49kg, -53kg, -57kg, -62kg, -67kg and -73kg in addition to the open weight class. Saudi Arabia will send 10 athletes to compete.

