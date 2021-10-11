SBP and SPED to organise School Hockey League in Bahawalpur

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Director General Sports board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh Monday said it's a great moment that Sports Board Punjab and South Punjab education Department are jointly organising the school Hockey League in Bahawalpur.

During his visit to Bahawalpur, he witnessed exciting matches of School Hockey League and praised the potential of budding hockey players. Secretary Education South Punjab Dr Ehtisham Anwar, Divisional Sports Officer Bahawalpur Maqsood ul Hasan, former hockey great Samiullah and other top officials were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion he said as many as 12 male and female teams from 11 districts (2 male and female teams from Bahawalpur) of South Punjab are taking part in the School Hockey League. "There is plenty of hockey talent in South Punjab and this tournament will play a significant role in the promotion of hockey among the young generation especially in this part of the province".

Director General Sports Punjab further said that Sports Board Punjab will also organize South Punjab Games in near future. "The male and female players from all districts of South Punjab will demonstrate their sports talent in these games," he added.

He said that Sports Board Punjab is taking stringent measures for the growth of hockey in the province. "We are organizing regular hockey events to provide sufficient playing opportunities to our talented male and female hockey players of the province".

Elaborating further Adnan Arshad Aulakh said First Chief Minister Punjab 5-a-Side National Women Hockey Championship is our next major hockey event which is being played at National Hockey Stadium from October 15-20, 2021. "The First Chief Minister Punjab 5-a-Side National Women Hockey Championship will provide a suitable platform to emerging female hockey players of the country to demonstrate their hockey potential in a competitive environment".

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh also presided over an important meeting of Bahawalpur at E-Library.

He also visited various sports venues including Girls cricket Stadium, Dring Cricket Stadium Bahawalpur E-Library. He inspected the work at under-construction sports projects and issued strict directions to complete the sports projects of this region as early as possible.