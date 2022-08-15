SBP Independence Day sports events in full swing at different venues

Sports Board Punjab's Independence Day sports events of chess, athletics, swimming, squash, traditional dangal and badminton were organised at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex, here on Monday

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood and Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi were the guests of honour at these sports events.

Director Admin Syed Omair Hasan, Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Deputy Directors Tariq Wattoo, Chand Parveen, Assistant Director Zahoor Ahmed, Administrator NPSC Gymnasium Hall Mustfa Shah, DSO Tanveer Shah and Rana Zaheer were also present on this occasion.

Punjab Sports Minister opened the chess event by playing an exhibition match with 17-time national champion Mahmood Lodhi.

Speaking at the occasion, he said said Sports Board Punjab is organising 11 sports events including chess, athletics, Sher-e-Punjab Dangal, swimming and hockey on Independence Day. He said hundreds of players from all over Pakistan are participating in chess event.

Meanwhile, Sports Board Punjab also organised Sher-e-Punjab Dangal at the Velodrome Nishtar Park Sports Complex as part of the Independence Day celebrations. Country's top 50 wrestlers participated in the Sher-e-Punjab Dangal.

On this occasion, the Provincial Sports Minister said that the Sports Department will soon organise Rustam-e-Punjab, Rustam-e-Pakistan and Rustam-e-Hind dangals.

The swimming competition were held at Punjab International Swimming Complex. Punjab Sports Minister Malik Taimoor Masood and Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi also watched the competitions.

In girls swimming competition, Aswa Siddiqui, Sareen Khan, Aleena Zahra, Dalaya, Ayesha Waqas, Abeera and Shazia Shahid won gold medals in their respective categories of Under-6, U-8 and U-12. In boys' event, Mohtasm, Dayan Kashif, Mohid Siddique Lone, Hamza Asif, Shahbaz Khan, Hadi Javed, Hasan Jawad, Dawood Nawaz, Rehan Siddique Lone won gold medals in their respective age group categories from U-6 to U-16.

Punjab Sports Minister also inaugurated athletics events at Punjab Stadium. Nadeem Ali won gold medals in 100m and 200m races while M Sharjeel in 400m, Sufian Ali in 1500m, Aman Aneel in 5000m, Hamza in Long Jump and Danial Haider won gold medal in shot putt.