UrduPoint.com

Scotland, Japan, South Korea Claim Olympic Women's Curling Spots

Muhammad Rameez 55 seconds ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 08:03 PM

Scotland, Japan and South Korea took the last three places in next year's Olympic women's curling tournament when they filled the podium at a qualifying tournament that ended on Saturday in Leeuwarden

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Scotland, Japan and South Korea took the last three places in next year's Olympic women's curling tournament when they filled the podium at a qualifying tournament that ended on Saturday in Leeuwarden.

Scotland, who will compete in Beijing for Great Britain, had made sure they topped the nine-nation standings on scoring tiebreak on Thursday.

That forced South Korea, Japan and Latvia into a three-team playoff which ended on Saturday when the Koreans beat the Latvians 8-5 to lock up the third spot.

The trio join hosts China and the world's six top-ranked teams, Switzerland, Russia, USA, Sweden, Denmark and Canada at the Olympics.

