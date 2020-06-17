Scotland v Australia T20 match cancelled

Scotland's Twenty20 international against Australia scheduled for June 29 has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cricket Scotland announced on Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Scotland's Twenty20 international against Australia scheduled for June 29 has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, cricket Scotland announced on Wednesday.

The teams agreed the game in Edinburgh would not go ahead because of the costs and logistics involved in staging a one-off fixture in a secure environment.

"Due to the ongoing restrictions in place for international sport due to COVID-19, Cricket Scotland, together with the ECB (England and Wales Cricket board) and Cricket Australia, has agreed to cancel the men's T20I against Australia," Cricket Scotland said in a statement.

"Whilst the ECB and Cricket Australia are in joint discussions regarding the rescheduling of Australia's tour, it has been agreed that a fixture against Scotland will not be possible should the tour take place later in the summer due to the costs and logistics involved in staging a one-off fixture in a secure environment."England were due to play Australia in a series of T20 and one-day matches next month before the West Indies Test series was pushed back to July.

Cricket chiefs still hope to reschedule the games for later in the English summer.