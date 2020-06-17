UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scotland V Australia T20 Match Cancelled

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 06:03 PM

Scotland v Australia T20 match cancelled

Scotland's Twenty20 international against Australia scheduled for June 29 has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cricket Scotland announced on Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Scotland's Twenty20 international against Australia scheduled for June 29 has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, cricket Scotland announced on Wednesday.

The teams agreed the game in Edinburgh would not go ahead because of the costs and logistics involved in staging a one-off fixture in a secure environment.

"Due to the ongoing restrictions in place for international sport due to COVID-19, Cricket Scotland, together with the ECB (England and Wales Cricket board) and Cricket Australia, has agreed to cancel the men's T20I against Australia," Cricket Scotland said in a statement.

"Whilst the ECB and Cricket Australia are in joint discussions regarding the rescheduling of Australia's tour, it has been agreed that a fixture against Scotland will not be possible should the tour take place later in the summer due to the costs and logistics involved in staging a one-off fixture in a secure environment."England were due to play Australia in a series of T20 and one-day matches next month before the West Indies Test series was pushed back to July.

Cricket chiefs still hope to reschedule the games for later in the English summer.

Related Topics

Cricket T20 Australia Edinburgh Wales June July Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADDA, Intel to support digital transformation effo ..

5 minutes ago

ENOC Group records 12 million cashless transaction ..

35 minutes ago

Fifth Abu Dhabi CEO Roundtable convenes virtually ..

50 minutes ago

Sindh presents Rs1.241 trillion deficit budget wit ..

2 minutes ago

Number of French Engaged in Employment Support Pla ..

2 minutes ago

Kiev Says Possible to Establish Truth in Iran Plan ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.