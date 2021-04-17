Seattle thump Minnesota 4-0 as Major League Soccer season opens

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Joao Paulo's blistering strike and a brace from Raul Ruidiaz helped the Seattle Sounders to a convincing 4-0 victory over Minnesota United Friday on the opening day of the 2021 Major League Soccer season.

Brazilian midfielder Joao Paulo put the Sounders up 1-0 in the 49th minute with a lightning bolt from 25 yards out. After the Loons failed to clear a cross he controlled the ball with one touch and fired it past Minnesota keeper Dayne St. Clair into the upper left corner.

St. Clair had denied Ruidiaz's penalty with a diving stop in the 29th minute, the attempt awarded after midfielder Wil Trapp was whistled for a handball in the penalty area.

But Peru's Ruidiaz pushed the Sounders' lead to 2-0 in the 70th minute, and he struck again three minutes later with a left-footed shot off a cross from Cristian Roldan.

Freddy Montero, Seattle's all-time leading goalscorer, scored on his Sounders' return in the 86th minute, and goalkeeper Stefan Frei made five saves.

Montero, who played for Seattle from 2009-12 and re-signed with them in the offseason.