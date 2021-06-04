UrduPoint.com
Second Seed Medvedev Races Into Roland Garros Last 16 For First Time

Muhammad Rameez 44 seconds ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 10:37 PM

Second seed Medvedev races into Roland Garros last 16 for first time

Daniil Medvedev wasted little time in booking his place in the French Open fourth round for the first time on Friday, brushing aside American Reilly Opelka in straight sets

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Daniil Medvedev wasted little time in booking his place in the French Open fourth round for the first time on Friday, brushing aside American Reilly Opelka in straight sets.

The Russian second seed, who had lost in the first round on each of his four previous French Open appearances, won the last-32 encounter 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

"I'm playing some great tennis," said Medvedev. "I want to maintain my level and win more matches." The 25-year-old, a two-time Grand Slam runner-up, will take on either Marcos Giron of the United States or Chilean Cristian Garin in the last 16.

Medvedev started slowly against the 6ft 11in (2.11m) Opelka, falling 1-3 behind in the opening set, but broke his opponent five times from then on without facing another break point himself.

With no French players in the third round for the first time in the Open era, Medvedev, who speaks French and lived in the country as a youngster, received generous support from the home crowd.

