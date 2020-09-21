UrduPoint.com
Secretary Sports And DG SBP Visit E-Library

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 09:32 PM

Secretary Sports, Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Ehsan Bhutta and Director General Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh visited E-Library at Nishtar Park Sports Complex, here on Monday

Director Admin Javed Chohan, Assistant Director Nasir Malik and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The officials inspected the auditorium and study halls during their visit.

Ehsan Bhutta said that all E-Libraries have been opened in Punjab province with all necessary standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place. "The management of all E-Libraries have been directed strictly to follow all preventive measures and the SOPs completely to keep all the students and visitors safe and secure from coronavirus," he added.

Ehsan Bhutta said that the temperature of each visitor should be checked at all entry points of all E-Libraries. "All the students and visitors must use face-masks in gatherings especially during their stay in E-Libraries".

The secretary sports also talked to various students and asked them about multiple facilities available at the E-Libraries. "Our talented boys and girls can scale new heights by utilising modern facilities provided by the Punjab government in E-Libraries across the province," he added.

SBP Director General Adnan Arshad Aulakh, on this occasion, enquired about the membership criteria of all E-Libraries in Punjab. "The E-Libraries in Punjab are truly a blessing for the young generation and I would stress them to avail these modern facilities fully. There is no doubt in it that E-Libraries are playing a key role in inclining young boys and girls towards education," he added.

Male and female students, on this occasion, appreciated the modern E-Libraries saying that the E-Library is definitely a very useful facility in many ways. "We can prepare for our exams appropriately besides enhancing our vision and knowledge by utilizing this valuable facility".

