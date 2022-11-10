UrduPoint.com

Secretary Sports Punjab Inaugurates Co-working Place At NPSC E-Library

Muhammad Rameez Published November 10, 2022 | 07:21 PM

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta inaugurated the co-working place for young entrepreneurs here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) e-Library on Thursday

The co-working place for young entrepreneurs has been set up in collaboration with the Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab and Punjab Information Technology board (PITB).

Additional Secretary Sports Sanaullah, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, representatives of PITB and NGO Rehnuma were also present.

Mentor Syed Sarfraz Kazmi gave a thorough briefing to Secretary Sports Punjab.

Speaking on this occasion Ehsan Bhutta said that initially two dozen students will work on their business ideas in the Co-Working Place.

"Rs 3 lakh cash prize will be given to each top youth performer Co-Working Place".

He further said that Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab has provided a suitable platform for youth of the province to move forward. "Our youth is quite talented. They should utilise their talents and play an effective role to win respect for the country at international level," he added.

Secretary Sports Punjab said that the young entrepreneurs have been selected through a process by NGO Rehnuma in coordination with United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) as part of Arab countries club of International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF).

