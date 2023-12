Serena Hotels Tennis C’ships: Shoaib, Barkatullah, Yousaf, Mudassir win 2nd round fixtures

Muhammad Shoaib, Barkatullah, Yousaf Khalil and Mudassir Murtaza pulled off comprehensive wins in the second round matches of men’s singles of the 8th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Championships 2023 at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Muhammad Shoaib, Barkatullah, Yousaf Khalil and Mudassir Murtaza pulled off comprehensive wins in the second round matches of men’s singles of the 8th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Championships 2023 at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Friday.

Promising Shoaib overpowered M. Huzaifa Khan 6-0, 6-4, while Barkatullah got passed Hamid Israr 6-2, 6-2.

Similarly, Yousaf Khalil edged passed Hamza Roman 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in a well-fought fixture, whereas Mudassir overcame M. Hamza Aasim 6-4, 6-0.

Matches of other categories also took place on Friday. Following are the results.

Results:

Men's Singles 2nd Round:

Muhammad Shoaib bt M. Huzaifa Khan 6-0,6-4; Barkatullah bt Hamid Israr 6-2,6-2; Yousaf Khalil bt Hamza Roman 4-6,6-3,6-3; Mudassir Murtaza bt M. Hamza Aasim 6-4,6-0; Muzammil Murtaza bt Sami Zeb Khan 6-1,6-1; Muhammad Abid bt Jubran ul Haq 6-0,6-0; Abdullah Adnan bt Saqib Hayat 7-5,6-4; Aqeel Khan bt Shahzad Khan 6-1,6-2

Ladies Singles 1st Round: Natalia Zaman bt Kainat Ali 6-1,6-1; Sarah Mahboob Khan bt Laiba Iqbal 6-1,6-0; Soha Ali bt Sheeza Sajid 5-7,6-4,6-4

Men's Doubles 1st Round: Hamid Israr / Asadullah bt Mahatir Muhammad / Huzaima Abdul Rehman 6-4,6-0; M.

Abid / Shahzad Khan bt Hamza Roman / Saqib Hayat 6-7(5),6-1(10-7); Sami Zeb Khan / M. Zaryab Khan bt M. Huzaifa Khan / M. Talha Khan 6-4,5-7(10-4);

Boys 18& under Singles 2nd Round: Muhammad Salar bt Shehryar Anees 6-2,6-1; Asad Zaman bt Sameer Zaman 6-0,6-1; Hamid Israr bt Huzaima Abdul Rehman 6-1,6-2; Ahmed Nael Qureshi bt Laraib Shamsi 6-0,6-0; Mahatir Muhammad bt Hamza Hussain 6-4,6-4; Hamza Roman bt Amir Mazari 6-1,6-1; Ahtesham Humayun bt Rahim Veqar 6-1,6-3; Hamza Aasim bt Shahswar Khan 6-0,6-0;