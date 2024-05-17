Open Menu

Deputy PM To Lead Pakistani Delegation At SCO CFMs Meeting

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 17, 2024 | 02:44 PM

Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs meeting

The Foreign Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 17th, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, at the invitation of his Kazakh counterpart, will lead the Pakistani delegation to the regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFMs) of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), being held from 20th to 21st of this month in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The Foreign Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Ishaq Dar Astana Lead Kazakhstan Shanghai Cooperation Organization From

Recent Stories

CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facil ..

CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level

2 hours ago
 Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB ..

Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast

2 hours ago
 SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press con ..

SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia push ..

Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast

15 hours ago
SPSC announces final results of Combined Competiti ..

SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020

15 hours ago
 Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in seriou ..

Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition

15 hours ago
 Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cot ..

Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cotton sowing target

15 hours ago
 Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arre ..

Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arrests

15 hours ago
 Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea

Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea

15 hours ago
 'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer sus ..

'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer suspected of PM shooting

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan