Deputy PM To Lead Pakistani Delegation At SCO CFMs Meeting
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 17, 2024 | 02:44 PM
The Foreign Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 17th, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, at the invitation of his Kazakh counterpart, will lead the Pakistani delegation to the regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFMs) of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), being held from 20th to 21st of this month in Astana, Kazakhstan.
