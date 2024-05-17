Open Menu

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Started A Flight From Al Ain Airport To Turbat, Baluchistan

Ijaz Ahmad Published May 17, 2024 | 02:59 PM

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a flight from Al Ain airport to Turbat, Baluchistan

Al Ain: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17 May, 2024)
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to UAE held a side-line meeting with CEO Abu Dhabi Airports Elena Sorlini at Al Ain airport during a ceremony that also highlighted launch of PIA’s flight from Al Ain to Turbat, Baluchistan.


“With the launch of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Al Ain airport to Turbat, Baluchistan, we see tremendous potential for further collaboration. In addition to three weekly flights by PIA from Al Ain airport to Pakistan (two to Islamabad and one to Turbat), we feel that there is a need to enhance the number of flights by including other destinations, especially Peshawar and other major cities”, emphasised the Ambassador.


Ambassador Tirmizi highlighted that Pakistan's strategic location between South Asia and the middle East offers vast opportunities, especially in tourism for Emiratis and other nationals residing in UAE.

“We are committed to expanding flight connectivity from Al Ain airport to other cities in Pakistan and appreciate the CEO's offer of assistance in this endeavour”, added the Ambassador.


Elena Sorlini - CEO Abu Dhabi Airports thanked the Ambassador and his team for attending the event held to promote flights activities from Al Ain airport and offered her fullest support in increasing the number of flights from Al Ain airport to various cities in Pakistan.


The meeting was also attended by Sultan Al Dhaheri - Senior Vice President Government Relations, Sharifa Al Kathiri - Head of Retail Services and Mahwish Khan - Senior Manager Aviation Development, Abu Dhabi. Tariq Gulzar, Area Manager PIA, and other senior officials from both sides were also present during the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Peshawar UAE Abu Dhabi Turbat Middle East Event From Government Asia PIA Airport

Recent Stories

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New Yo ..

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New York is ready to host the T20 Wo ..

44 seconds ago
 Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs ..

Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs meeting

16 minutes ago
 CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facil ..

CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level

2 hours ago
 Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB ..

Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast

2 hours ago
 SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press con ..

SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia push ..

Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast

15 hours ago
 SPSC announces final results of Combined Competiti ..

SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020

15 hours ago
 Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in seriou ..

Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition

15 hours ago
 Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cot ..

Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cotton sowing target

15 hours ago
 Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arre ..

Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arrests

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan