- Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a flight from Al Ain airport to Turbat, Baluchistan
Ijaz Ahmad Published May 17, 2024 | 02:59 PM
Al Ain: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17 May, 2024)
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to UAE held a side-line meeting with CEO Abu Dhabi Airports Elena Sorlini at Al Ain airport during a ceremony that also highlighted launch of PIA’s flight from Al Ain to Turbat, Baluchistan.
“With the launch of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Al Ain airport to Turbat, Baluchistan, we see tremendous potential for further collaboration. In addition to three weekly flights by PIA from Al Ain airport to Pakistan (two to Islamabad and one to Turbat), we feel that there is a need to enhance the number of flights by including other destinations, especially Peshawar and other major cities”, emphasised the Ambassador.
Ambassador Tirmizi highlighted that Pakistan's strategic location between South Asia and the middle East offers vast opportunities, especially in tourism for Emiratis and other nationals residing in UAE.
“We are committed to expanding flight connectivity from Al Ain airport to other cities in Pakistan and appreciate the CEO's offer of assistance in this endeavour”, added the Ambassador.
Elena Sorlini - CEO Abu Dhabi Airports thanked the Ambassador and his team for attending the event held to promote flights activities from Al Ain airport and offered her fullest support in increasing the number of flights from Al Ain airport to various cities in Pakistan.
The meeting was also attended by Sultan Al Dhaheri - Senior Vice President Government Relations, Sharifa Al Kathiri - Head of Retail Services and Mahwish Khan - Senior Manager Aviation Development, Abu Dhabi. Tariq Gulzar, Area Manager PIA, and other senior officials from both sides were also present during the meeting.
