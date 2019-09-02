UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 04:40 PM

Sevilla sign Hernandez from West Ham

Mexican striker Javier Hernandez has joined Sevilla from West Ham on a three-year deal, the Spanish club announced on Monday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :Mexican striker Javier Hernandez has joined Sevilla from West Ham on a three-year deal, the Spanish club announced on Monday.

"Sevilla FC and West Ham United have reached an agreement for the transfer of Javier Hernandez, known as 'Chicharito'," Sevilla wrote in a statement.

"The striker has signed a three-year contract." Hernandez's prospects of playing at West Ham had worsened after they bought Sebastien Haller from Eintracht Frankfurt in July.

The 31-year-old also had less than a year left on his contract.

"The club would like to thank Chicharito for his contribution and wish him all the best in his future career," a West Ham statement read.

Hernandez, who previously played for Manchester United and Leverkusen, is Mexico's all-time leading scorer with 51 goals in 108 appearances.

The 31-year-old returns to La Liga where he played for Real Madrid for a season in 2014-15.

He also reinforces Sevilla's attack after Wissam Ben Yedder was sold to Monaco and Pablo Sarabia to Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Sevilla have made a good start to the season under new coach Julen Lopetegui, with two wins and a draw from their opening three games.



