Shadab Khan selected as Icon Player for Bagh Stallions

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Shadab Khan, an exceptional all-rounder and young phenomenal player of Pakistan cricket has been selected as an Icon Player for Bagh Stallions, the sixth franchise of Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

The League will have its inaugural session from August 6-16 at Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

"I am honoured and proud to join Bagh Stallions as an Icon Player and InshaAllah will lead the team to a great record", Shadab said.

Speaking at the exciting occasion, Chaudhry Hameed, the co-owner said: "I am overwhelmed to have Shadab in Stallions' family. Shadab's performance has been phenomenal at such a young age.

He is truly an icon for emerging cricketers."Tauqir Sultan Awan, who is almost co-owner said: "I am extremely proud what Shadab has been able to achieve at such a young age. I wish him all the best in leading Stallions to victory at Muzaffarabad!"Shadab Khan, made his debut for Islamabad United only in PSL 2016. After his impressive performance in ICC Champions Trophy 2017 he was signed to play in Carribbean Premier League. Later in 2017, he also signed for the Big Bash League 7th season. In 2019, Shadab was selected for Global T20 Canada tournament. Currently, he is captain of Islamabad United which has already qualified for play-offs in PSL 2021.