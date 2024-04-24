Shaheen Afridi Excels In ICC T20I Rankings
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 24, 2024 | 06:25 PM
Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has made notable gains in the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings after their Player of the Match performances in the ongoing five-match series which was level 1-1 after three matches
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has made notable gains in the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings after their Player of the Match performances in the ongoing five-match series which was level 1-1 after three matches.
Meanwhile, New Zealand left-handed batter Mark Chapman Chapman’s unbeaten 87 off 42 balls in the third match has lifted him 12 places to 33rd position in the latest weekly update while left-armer Shaheen’s haul of three for 13 in the second match has helped him move up two places to 17th position, said a press release.
Wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert is another New Zealand batter to gain in the rankings, moving up from 27th to 24th while leg-spinner Ish Sodhi has progressed from 23rd to 18th position.
Meanwhile, Dipendra Singh Airee has become the fourth player from Nepal to reach the top 50 in the Men’s T20I Batting Rankings after scoring an unbeaten 44 against Hong Kong in the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Men’s Premier Cup.
The others to reach the top 50 from Nepal are Kushal Bhurtel (27th in March 2022), Paras Khadka (42nd in September 2019) and Rohit Paudel (45th in March 2024).
Airee’s 11th position in the all-rounders’ rankings is the highest for Nepal, with the next best being Kaushal Malla’s 25th position.
Hong Kong’s Anshuman Rath (up seven places to 70th) and the United Arab Emirates’ Alishan Sharafu (up 29 places to 88th) among batters, and Nepal’s Sompal Kami (up 16 places to 92nd) among bowlers, have also progressed following their performances in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup.
Recent Stories
Imad Wasim expected to take part in fourth T20I match against New Zealand
Four dead as floods wreak havoc in Kenyan capital
PTI backed SIC nominates Hamid Raza for role of PAC chairman
Experts urge IMF, other finance institutions to ensure relief for growth in Paki ..
PM vows to work for country along with students
US ambassador meets Senate Chairman, discusses bilateral ties
Punjab govt allocated Rs 1 bln for providing motorbikes to students: Minister
Rupee sheds 02 paisa against dollar
KP cabinet takes decisions related to wheat procurement, health, education, powe ..
UHS to issue MBBS degrees within three months after final result
Pakistan, Iran agree on swift FTA finalization, target $10 b trade over five yea ..
German forecast to offer signs if ailing economy on the mend
More Stories From Sports
-
Imad Wasim expected to take part in fourth T20I match against New Zealand4 minutes ago
-
Cycling delegation calls on Chief Minister KP Adviser on Sports, Youth Affairs1 hour ago
-
UCP wins Judo Championship 20242 hours ago
-
Governor KP visits Khyber Girls Medical College2 hours ago
-
Selection committee named girls & boys for PM National TT League2 hours ago
-
Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special invitation to watch match6 hours ago
-
'Serious talent' Fraser-McGurk bonds with Warner to light up IPL8 hours ago
-
West Indies women sweep ODI series14 seconds ago
-
Rashid Latif for arranging Pakhtunkhwa Super League19 hours ago
-
Shadab Khan upbeat about lifting ICC T20I WC 202421 hours ago
-
Ruben Amorim: Portugal's next coaching superstar, tipped for Liverpool1 day ago
-
Sports Complex of FDA City opened for its members1 day ago