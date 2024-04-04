Shahid Afridi Gives Important Advice To Son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 04, 2024 | 03:50 PM
The former Pakistan Captain has opened up after the PCB replaced his son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi by Babar Azam for captaincy of T20Is and ODIs ahead of upcoming five-match series against New Zealand.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 4th, 2024) Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi on Wednesday expressed his desire for his son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi to focus solely on his cricketing career.
"Shaheen Afridi should concentrate on his cricket," stated Shahid Afridi, emphasizing his recommendation for Mohammad Rizwan to be appointed captain.
Afridi criticized the recent changes in captaincy, including his own and others' removal from leadership roles.
The Pakistan Cricket board's (PCB) recently reinstated Babar Azam as the captain for T20Is and ODIs ahead of the upcoming five-match series against New Zealand, starting on April 18.
The PCB described the move as a "strategic decision" aimed at prioritizing player welfare and performance.
Shahid Afridi said that he had discouraged Shaheen from taking on captaincy responsibilities, citing the challenges faced by himself and other former captains.
Afridi disclosed that he advised Shaheen against accepting the captaincy of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars.
Shaheen had been appointed as the team's T20 captain following Babar's resignation last November, following Pakistan's disappointing performances in the 2023 Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup.
