Shahid Afridi says raising daughters well noble act in Islam

The former Pakistan cricketer who has embarked on Umrah journey has shared his beautiful pictures with his minor daughter.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 5th, 2024) Renowned Pakistani cricketer and former captain Shahid Afridi took to social media to share a heartwarming moment as he sets off on an Umrah pilgrimage accompanied by his beloved daughter.

In a poignant post, Afridi expressed his gratitude for his daughter, referring to her as “the light of my life,”.

He referred to the importance of daughters in islam besides emphasizing upon fulfilling their wishes and raising them with care, noting it as one of the noblest acts of service in their faith.

Accompanying his thoughtful message were pictures of Afridi's cherished moments with his daughter, symbolizing the bond between a father and his child on a spiritual journey.

As they embark on this sacred pilgrimage, Afridi invoked prayers for divine protection of all women, seeking Allah's blessings to encompass them always.