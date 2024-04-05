Open Menu

Shahid Afridi Says Raising Daughters Well Noble Act In Islam

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 05, 2024 | 06:17 PM

Shahid Afridi says raising daughters well noble act in Islam

The former Pakistan cricketer who has embarked on Umrah journey has shared his beautiful pictures with his minor daughter.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 5th, 2024) Renowned Pakistani cricketer and former captain Shahid Afridi took to social media to share a heartwarming moment as he sets off on an Umrah pilgrimage accompanied by his beloved daughter.

In a poignant post, Afridi expressed his gratitude for his daughter, referring to her as “the light of my life,”.

He referred to the importance of daughters in islam besides emphasizing upon fulfilling their wishes and raising them with care, noting it as one of the noblest acts of service in their faith.

Accompanying his thoughtful message were pictures of Afridi's cherished moments with his daughter, symbolizing the bond between a father and his child on a spiritual journey.

As they embark on this sacred pilgrimage, Afridi invoked prayers for divine protection of all women, seeking Allah's blessings to encompass them always.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahid Afridi Social Media Women Afridi Post All Share

Recent Stories

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan embarks on Umrah journey

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan embarks on Umrah journey

19 minutes ago
 PM will undertake visit to Saudi Arabia from Satur ..

PM will undertake visit to Saudi Arabia from Saturday

25 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz message on Youm ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz message on Youm Al Quds

22 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) promotes 20 AD&SJs

Lahore High Court (LHC) promotes 20 AD&SJs

22 minutes ago
 Continuous efforts vital to ensure price control: ..

Continuous efforts vital to ensure price control: Bilal Yasin

29 minutes ago
 Two held with 6kg hashish

Two held with 6kg hashish

29 minutes ago
PFA disposes of 11,540 litre contaminated drinks

PFA disposes of 11,540 litre contaminated drinks

29 minutes ago
 Juma tul Wida & Youm Al-Quds observed under tight ..

Juma tul Wida & Youm Al-Quds observed under tight security

29 minutes ago
 Zimbabwe launches new gold-backed currency: centra ..

Zimbabwe launches new gold-backed currency: central bank

9 minutes ago
 President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces ..

President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..

1 hour ago
 Dr. Saqib emphasizes crucial role of BISP employee ..

Dr. Saqib emphasizes crucial role of BISP employees in program's success

9 minutes ago
 Aalia Rasheed resigns as PCB media and Communicati ..

Aalia Rasheed resigns as PCB media and Communication Director

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports