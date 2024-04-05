Shahid Afridi Says Raising Daughters Well Noble Act In Islam
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 05, 2024 | 06:17 PM
The former Pakistan cricketer who has embarked on Umrah journey has shared his beautiful pictures with his minor daughter.
PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 5th, 2024) Renowned Pakistani cricketer and former captain Shahid Afridi took to social media to share a heartwarming moment as he sets off on an Umrah pilgrimage accompanied by his beloved daughter.
In a poignant post, Afridi expressed his gratitude for his daughter, referring to her as “the light of my life,”.
He referred to the importance of daughters in islam besides emphasizing upon fulfilling their wishes and raising them with care, noting it as one of the noblest acts of service in their faith.
Accompanying his thoughtful message were pictures of Afridi's cherished moments with his daughter, symbolizing the bond between a father and his child on a spiritual journey.
As they embark on this sacred pilgrimage, Afridi invoked prayers for divine protection of all women, seeking Allah's blessings to encompass them always.
Recent Stories
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan embarks on Umrah journey
PM will undertake visit to Saudi Arabia from Saturday
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz message on Youm Al Quds
Lahore High Court (LHC) promotes 20 AD&SJs
Continuous efforts vital to ensure price control: Bilal Yasin
Two held with 6kg hashish
PFA disposes of 11,540 litre contaminated drinks
Juma tul Wida & Youm Al-Quds observed under tight security
Zimbabwe launches new gold-backed currency: central bank
President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..
Dr. Saqib emphasizes crucial role of BISP employees in program's success
Aalia Rasheed resigns as PCB media and Communication Director
More Stories From Sports
-
Mahmood Jan Babar, Nadir Khawaja reach Table Tennis finals in PPC Ramadan Sports Gala2 hours ago
-
Talented youngsters will be provided chance in National Games3 hours ago
-
Aalia Rasheed resigns as PCB media and Communication Director3 hours ago
-
Trials for Inter-Regional 9 Men, 7 Women Games from April 20: Syed Fakre Jahan3 hours ago
-
Bahawalpur Football Association holds elections5 hours ago
-
Vingegaard suffers broken collarbone after 'terrible' crash in Basque Country10 hours ago
-
Vingegaard suffers broken collarbone after mass crash in Basque Country9 minutes ago
-
Vingegaard suffers broken collarbone after 'terrible' crash in Basque Country9 minutes ago
-
Nadal withdraws from Monte Carlo Masters comeback20 hours ago
-
Saeed Group wins DFA election 202420 hours ago
-
All set for 'Women Premier League season-1' from Apr 0521 hours ago
-
Golf: LPGA Match Play: Stroke-Play scores23 hours ago