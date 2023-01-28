Shahid Afridi unhappy over Fawad Alam’s exclusion from Test team

(@Abdulla99267510)

The former interim chief selector has said that Fawad performance was amazing as he scored a lot of runs and brought stability to the Test side in the recent matches.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2023) Former Interim Chief Selector Shahid Afirid on Saturday expressed concerns over dropping batsman Fawad Alam from the Test squad.

Afridi praised Fawad for his remarkable performance in the latest clashes against England and New Zealand.

“Fawad performed well and scored a lot of runs before going through a rough patch of form,” said the former chief selector.

He said, “Dropping Fawad is astonishing,”.

Afridi realized that the veteran batsman should not have been dropped in the first place as he brought stability to the Test side when he was in form in the recent matches.

It may be mentioned here that Fawad had a successful run in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he scored 706 runs in 10 matches for Sindh, including two centuries and five fifties, at an average of 64.18.