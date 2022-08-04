UrduPoint.com

Shajar Abbas Moves To Next Round Of 200m Race

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 04, 2022 | 09:48 PM

Pakistan's Shajar Abbas advanced to the next round of the 200m sprints in the Commonwealth Games after winning his heat in Birmingham on Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Shajar Abbas advanced to the next round of the 200m sprints in the Commonwealth Games after winning his heat in Birmingham on Thursday.

He covered the distance in 21.

12s to finish first.

He was followed by Nigeria's Udodi Onwuzuruike, who moved to the next round with a time of 21.18s.

Earlier, Shajar put up an impressive show in 100m race but missed out on the next round by a mere 0.01 seconds.

