Shandong, Jeonbuk Reach Asian Champions League Quarter-finals
Muhammad Rameez Published February 20, 2024 | 05:53 PM
China's Shandong Taishan scored a dramatic last-minute goal to move into the Asian Champions League quarter-finals after beating Japan's Kawasaki Frontale 4-2 for a 6-5 aggregate victory on Tuesday
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) China's Shandong Taishan scored a dramatic last-minute goal to move into the Asian Champions League quarter-finals after beating Japan's Kawasaki Frontale 4-2 for a 6-5 aggregate victory on Tuesday.
Brazilian Jadson hooked the ball home in the seventh minute of added time to send the Chinese side into a last-eight showdown with either Thailand's Bangkok United or Japan's Yokohama F-Marinos.
Jeonbuk also advanced to the quarter-finals with a 3-1 aggregate win over fellow South Koreans Pohang Steelers after a 1-1 draw in the second leg.
Jeonbuk's next opponents will be either Japan's Ventforet Kofu or another South Korean side, K-League champions Ulsan.
Kawasaki beat Shandong 3-2 in last week's first leg but the Chinese side roared out of the blocks with two early goals to take control of the return fixture in Japan.
Kawasaki hit back with goals either side of half-time before Brazilian Cryzan levelled the tie again with just over 15 minutes remaining.
Jadson then settled a madcap game deep into injury time to send the last Chinese team still in the competition through to the last eight.
Kawasaki have won the J-League four times in the last seven years but they have never gone further than the quarter-finals of the Asian Champions League.
They twice threw away a two-goal cushion in the first leg and Shandong again looked sharp early in the return fixture.
Cryzan opened the scoring in the eighth minute when a defensive mistake by Takuma Ominami allowed Li Yuanyi to pick out the Brazilian for his seventh goal of the competition.
Shandong made it two in the 15th minute when a poorly taken Kawasaki corner set off a counter-attack that ended with Gao Zhunyi burying Valeri Qazaishvili's cross.
Sota Miura pulled one back for Kawasaki when he charged into the box and lashed home a shot from a tight angle in the 30th minute.
Kawasaki's second goal came almost 15 minutes into the second half when Erison scored from a rebound after team-mate Marcinho had hit the post.
But just when it looked like Kawasaki had dug themselves out of trouble, Cryzan struck from distance to level the tie again.
Shandong goalkeeper Wang Dalei was shown a red card for a foul in the 79th minute but saw it rescinded when a VAR check judged there had been an offside in the build-up.
Recent Stories
PSL 2024 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
11 kite sellers arrested
PU to host largest book fair on March 7
Pak-Korean Nutrition Centre holds training on dietary issues at BZU
Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results
2-day conference on interfaith harmony concludes at IUB
Court awards 14-year sentence in murder case
Man gets nine years’ imprisonment in drugs case
LESCO collects over Rs 12m from 504 defaulters in 24 hours
Punjab University (PU) organizes workshop on AI's ethical use
Caretaker Minister inaugurates child protection unit at Kohat
OGDCL accede to pay Rs 12.6 billion royalty to Balochistan government
More Stories From Sports
-
PSL 2024 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will Win11 minutes ago
-
Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results1 minute ago
-
Hafeez reveals strategy behind breaking Babar-Rizwan opening partnership24 minutes ago
-
Arrangements for Cholistan Rally reviewed20 minutes ago
-
Australian High Commission, Kinnaird College for Women, host Girls’ cricket cup1 hour ago
-
Annual Sports of Sadiq Public School held2 hours ago
-
Gerry’s Diplomatic Football League season 7 concludes with thrilling final showdown5 hours ago
-
Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss23 minutes ago
-
Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Qalandars for second consecutive win18 hours ago
-
Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss19 hours ago
-
CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match, calls for stronger cricketing ties19 hours ago
-
Newcastle confirm Ashworth exit amid Man Utd interest19 hours ago