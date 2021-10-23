UrduPoint.com

Shanks For The Memory! Morikawa Strikes New First In Japan

Zeeshan Mehtab 26 seconds ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 02:48 PM

Shanks for the memory! Morikawa strikes new first in Japan

Collin Morikawa has already won two majors in his fledgling pro career, but the 24-year-old American managed a new first at the PGA Tour's Zozo Championship on Saturday

Inzai, Japan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Collin Morikawa has already won two majors in his fledgling pro career, but the 24-year-old American managed a new first at the PGA Tour's Zozo Championship on Saturday.

The world number three was playing from the fairway at the par-five sixth hole in his third round at Narashino Country Club outside Tokyo when he suffered a dreaded shank -- every golfer's worst nightmare.

A shank is a horrible miscue where the ball is struck by the hosel -- the base of the shaft -- instead of the club face, and usually results in the ball flying off at right angles to its intended target.

"Well, I did something in my career that I haven't done yet, that was shank a shot," admitted the British Open champion after his round of 67, three-under par.

"I shanked a pitching wedge straight into the trees. So a really good way to start the day after being one-under through five," he smiled.

Morikawa managed to get up and down for par despite the aberration, but said it was symptomatic of an erratic day, which was salvaged by a chip-in for an eagle three at the 18th after a "bad second shot".

"I really had no clue where the ball was going to go, I was kind of just trying to make contact and thankfully the putting was working today," said the 2020 US PGA Championship winner.

"Obviously really nice to finish on a couple lucky breaks with the tee shot left ending up in the fairway, hitting a bad second shot and then chipping it obviously to end the day." His scrambling left him at four-under par for the tournament, inside the top 10 but six shots adrift of leader Hideki Matsuyama who finished at 10-under par.

"Obviously I'm going to have to go make birdies tomorrow," conceded Morikawa.

"Hideki's obviously not going to make a bunch of bogeys, but we'll see where the day ends.

"We always feel like we're always within striking distance and just got to get off to a good start. On the front nine there's a few birdie holes, especially these first two holes, so we'll see what we can do then."

Related Topics

World Nice Matsuyama Tokyo Eagle 2020 From Top

Recent Stories

South Korean golfer Lim takes lead in BMW Ladies C ..

South Korean golfer Lim takes lead in BMW Ladies Championship

25 seconds ago
 Putin urges West to unfreeze Afghanistan's financi ..

Putin urges West to unfreeze Afghanistan's financial assets

29 seconds ago
 Kyrgyzstan to Evacuate 300 Ethnic Kyrgyz Families ..

Kyrgyzstan to Evacuate 300 Ethnic Kyrgyz Families From Afghanistan - President

30 seconds ago
 Ombudsman launches countrywide drive to educate ma ..

Ombudsman launches countrywide drive to educate masses about cyber crimes

26 minutes ago
 Russia, China Conduct First Joint Naval Patrol in ..

Russia, China Conduct First Joint Naval Patrol in Pacific Ocean - Russian Defens ..

26 minutes ago
 68 dengue patients under treatment in Khyber Teach ..

68 dengue patients under treatment in Khyber Teaching Hospital

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.