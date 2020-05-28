Shashank Manohar to step down as ICC Chairman

(@fidahassanain)

The ICC has to select new candidate for the top post to look after the affairs of the cricket around the globe

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2020) International cricket Coucnil (ICC) Chairman Shashank Manohar would step down soon as his term ended this year, the governing body confirmed here on Thursday.

“The chairman is not seeking extension this year,” the body said, adding that rather he would support the smooth transition.

The ICC would take up the matter during its board meeting and discuss different Names for the said post.

“England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief Colin Graves is also among the candidates for the post of Chairman,” an official told the reporters.

The position largely became honorary after some constitutional changes in 2014 as previously there used to be a president.

According to media reports, Manohar brought reforms in the system in 2016 and was elected as the first independent chairman of the governing body of the ICC.

Manohar who was popular Indian lawyer was unanimously elected on the post for two-year term but tendered his resignation two years back in March 2017 for personal reasons best known to him. He was re-elected unopposed for a second two-year term in 2018.

The new chairman was all set to formally take over when the ICC’s annual general meeting was held at the end of July.

Sourav Ganguly is another Indian whose name is making rounds for the said post.