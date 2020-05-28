UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shashank Manohar To Step Down As ICC Chairman

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 06:02 PM

Shashank Manohar to step down as ICC Chairman

The ICC has to select new candidate for the top post to look after the affairs of the cricket around the globe

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2020) International cricket Coucnil (ICC) Chairman Shashank Manohar would step down soon as his term ended this year, the governing body confirmed here on Thursday.

“The chairman is not seeking extension this year,” the body said, adding that rather he would support the smooth transition.

The ICC would take up the matter during its board meeting and discuss different Names for the said post.

“England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief Colin Graves is also among the candidates for the post of Chairman,” an official told the reporters.

The position largely became honorary after some constitutional changes in 2014 as previously there used to be a president.

According to media reports, Manohar brought reforms in the system in 2016 and was elected as the first independent chairman of the governing body of the ICC.

Manohar who was popular Indian lawyer was unanimously elected on the post for two-year term but tendered his resignation two years back in March 2017 for personal reasons best known to him. He was re-elected unopposed for a second two-year term in 2018.

The new chairman was all set to formally take over when the ICC’s annual general meeting was held at the end of July.

Sourav Ganguly is another Indian whose name is making rounds for the said post.

Related Topics

India Cricket ICC Wales March July 2017 2016 2018 Post Media All Best

Recent Stories

India responsible of tensions with China, regional ..

23 minutes ago

Shibli Faraz asks Maryam Nawaz not to link nuclear ..

27 minutes ago

Younger People Tend to Be Majority Infected With C ..

13 minutes ago

Russia in talks with world leaders to attend June ..

13 minutes ago

Germany summons Russian envoy, seeks sanctions ove ..

12 minutes ago

PPP for aerial spray to avert locust losses in Muz ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.