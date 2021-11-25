Shehryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis Championships: Aqeel, Mudassar in semifinals

Pakistan No. 1 tennis player Aqeel Khan, Mudassar Murtaza, Mohammad Abid and Mohammad Shoaib qualified for the semifinals of the 5th Shehryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis Championships 2021 after winning their respective quarterfinals played here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan No. 1 tennis player Aqeel Khan, Mudassar Murtaza, Mohammad Abid and Mohammad Shoaib qualified for the semifinals of the 5th Shehryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis Championships 2021 after winning their respective quarterfinals played here at the Punjab Tennis academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Thursday.

In the men's singles quarterfinals, Aqeel Khan was up against another Davis Cup player Shehzad Khan. Aqeel played tremendous tennis and didn't allow his play freely, thus comfortably won the encounter by 6-3, 6-2. Mudassar Murtaza defeated his brother Muzamil Murtaza, who recently beat Aqeel Khan to win the title. Mudassar put his brother under tremendous pressure, which helped him win the match 6-2, 6-3. Mohammad Abid beat seasoned campaigner Heera Ashiq 6-2, 7-5 while M Shoaib beat Yousaf Khalil 7-5, 3-2.

In men's doubles semifinals, Muzamil Murtaza/Mudassar Murtaza beat Barkat Ullah/M Shoaib 6-3, 3-6, 11-9 and Mohammad Abid/Mohammad Waqas Malik beat Aqeel Khan/Shehzad Khan 3-6, 7-6, 11-9. In the seniors 40 plus quarterfinals, Rashid Malik (ZTBL) and Aqeel Khan beat Khurram Imtiaz/Tariq 6-1, 6-2 while Nasir/Shehryar beat Inam/Israr 7-5, 7-5.

In the seniors 60 plus doubles semifinals, Rai Zahid Zafar/Inam ul Haq beat Maj Saeed and Mobin Malik 6-1, 6-2.

In the ladies singles quarterfinals, Sarah Mehboob beat Rahat Javeed 6-0, 6-2, Zahra Suleman beat Esha Jawad 6-7, 6-4, 0-2 rtd, Mehaq Khokhar beat Nida Akram 6-2, 6-3 and Noor Malik (Wapda) beat Asfa Shahbaz 6-2, 6-4. In ladies doubles, Noor Malik (Wapda)/Sarah Mehboob beat Asfa Shahbaz/Nida Akram 6-2, 6-3.

In boys U-18 quarterfinals, Semi Zeb beat Hasheesh Kumar 6-0, 6-4, Raza Ghous beat Faizan Fayyaz 7-5, 6-2, Abdullah Adnan beat Hamid Israr 7-5, 6-4, Bilal Asim beat Mahatir Muhammad 6-1, 6-3. In boys U-16 quarterfinals, Bilal Asim beat Ahmad Nael 3-6, 7-5, 7-6, Ahtesham Humayun beat Uzair Khan 6-2, 6-4, Haider Ali Rizwan beat Asad Zaman 6-1, 6-4 and Shaeel Durab beat Shehryar Anees 6-2, 6-3. In boys U-14 semifinals, Asad Zaman beat Hussnain Ali Rizwan 6-4, 6-4 and Ahtesham Humayun beat Shehryar Anees 6-2, 6-4.