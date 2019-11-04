Sher-e-Punjab wins Kashmir Yakjehti Kabaddi tournament

Sher-e-Punjab Kabaddi Club has won the 3-day All Punjab Yakjehti-e-Kashmir Kabaddi Tournament concluded at Chak No 3 Ramdewali Sargodha Road here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Sher-e-Punjab Kabaddi Club has won the 3-day All Punjab Yakjehti-e-Kashmir Kabaddi Tournament concluded at Chak No 3 Ramdewali Sargodha Road here on Monday.

Division Commissioner Mehmood Javaid Bhatti and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar witnessed the final event as chief guests and later they distributed prizes among the position holder teams.

The Sher-e-Punjab Club got first position in the tournament while Qadir Abad Club was declared second.

They were awarded cash prizes of Rs 150,000 and Rs 100,000, respectively.

SSP Operation Syed Ali Raza, Divisional sports Officer Chaudhry Tariq Nazir and District Sport Officer Rana Hammad Iqbal were also present on the occasion.