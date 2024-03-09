Sherfane Rutherford Leaves PSL 9 Due To Domestic Issues
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 09, 2024 | 04:04 PM
Sherfane Rutherford has been playing for Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9th, 2024) Sherfane Rutherford, a batter of Quetta Gladiators, has left Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 due to domestic issues.
The sources said that Shrafeen Redford's family issues led him to leave for Barbados.
“Now, if Quetta Gladiators qualify for the playoffs, his return is possible,” said the sources
Osman Khan, who is associated with Multan Sultans, also left the PSL 9 due to family issues.
Earlier, Alex Hales of Islamabad United and Kiran Pollard of Karachi Kings had also left the PSL.
