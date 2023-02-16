UrduPoint.com

Shiffrin Storms Giant Slalom For 13th World Medal, Seventh Gold

Muhammad Rameez Published February 16, 2023 | 09:32 PM

Shiffrin storms giant slalom for 13th world medal, seventh gold

Mikaela Shiffrin put the split with her long-time coach behind her as she won a memorable seventh world title when she stormed to giant slalom glory at the World Ski Championships in Meribel on Thursday

Mribel, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Mikaela Shiffrin put the split with her long-time coach behind her as she won a memorable seventh world title when she stormed to giant slalom glory at the World Ski Championships in Meribel on Thursday.

The US star, who parted company with Mike Day on Wednesday after seven incredibly successful years, clocked a combined total of 2min 07.13sec down the Roc de Fer piste in bright, sunny conditions to claim her 13th world championship medal.

Italy's Federica Brignone took silver, at 0.12sec, with Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel rounding out the podium (+0.22).

Shiffrin, the 2018 Olympic gold medallist in the GS who bagged a world super-G silver last week on the same slope, was perfectly poised after laying down the quickest run in the first leg.

While the 27-year-old only managed the 12th fastest second leg, it was enough to hold off a clutch of capable rivals, taking her to 13 career medals at the world champs, including seven titles (seven gold, three silver, three bronze).

Shiffrin is now level with Sweden's Anja Paerson on 13 world medals. Only Germany's Christl Cranz (15), skiing pre-WWII, has claimed more.

A seventh world title also saw Shiffrin draw level with Paerson, Marielle Goitschel, Marcel Hirscher and Toni Sailer, while Cranz has 12 to her name.

New Zealander Alice Robinson, 27th fastest in the first leg, took charge of the second, before handing over to American Nina O'Brien, Norwegian Thea Louise Stjernesund and Italy's Marta Bassino.

Bassino held the lead as the field went into the top 10, Slovakia's 2019 world champion Petra Vlhova and Sweden's Olympic champion Sara Hector failing to budge the Italian who won super-G gold on the same slope last week.

Mowinckel eventually grabbed the lead, just ahead of Switzerland's defending world champion Lara Gut-Behrami.

Then came the top three from the first leg.

Brignone, the Olympic silver medallist in the discipline and world alpine combined winner here last week, went 0.10sec clear of Mowinckel and straight into the 'leader's chair'.

France's two-time former world champion Tessa Worley was next, in front of a raucous flag-waving home crowd.

She initially lost, but then regained her lead going into the final third of the course. But drama ensued as the 33-year-old slid out, left prone on the snow shaking her head in disappointment.

All eyes turned on Shiffrin, who kicked out of the start hut and delivered a gliding masterclass on the top section before attacking the pitches of the piste.

She never lost her advantage despite one error within view of the finish line and collapsed on her back after shooting across the line in first spot.

Gut-Behrami had to be content with fourth spot, at 0.31sec, Bassino in fifth (+0.80) just ahead of Norway's Mina Fuerst Holtman and Vlhova.

Related Topics

World Snow Norway Company Germany Split Same Lead Alice Alpine Italy Slovakia Switzerland Sweden 2018 2019 Gold Silver Olympics Bronze From Top Coach Marcel Hirscher

Recent Stories

Budapest Vows to Help Exclude Russian Oil, Nuclear ..

Budapest Vows to Help Exclude Russian Oil, Nuclear Industry From 10th EU Sanctio ..

9 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Nobel winner demands justice for Russian ..

Ukrainian Nobel winner demands justice for Russian 'war criminals'

9 minutes ago
 Localization of SDGs key to attain 2030 goals: Spe ..

Localization of SDGs key to attain 2030 goals: Speaker National Assembly Raja Pe ..

9 minutes ago
 Excessive usage of chemicals on crops creating hea ..

Excessive usage of chemicals on crops creating health, environmental hazards: VC ..

9 minutes ago
 Election campaign to end 48 hours before polling d ..

Election campaign to end 48 hours before polling day in Rajanpur: The Election C ..

9 minutes ago
 PM meets President Erdogan; expresses condolences ..

PM meets President Erdogan; expresses condolences over loss of lives in massive ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.