Shinwari Stori wins Independence Day football Tournament

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Shinwari Stori Football Club clinched the trophy after defeating Fameed Club in the final of the 35th edition of Independence Day Football Tournament played at Landikotal Tehsil, Khyber District on Saturday.

International footballer Atiq Shinwari scored the opening goal for Shinwari Stori while Wasimzada scored the second goal to seal the fate of the rivals at 2-0. International footballer Atiq Shinwari played the best game in the football tournament and was later on declared as the best player of the tournament.

Former MNA Chairman Tehreek-e-Islah Pakistan Alhaj Shaji Gul, Member Provincial Assembly Shafiq Sher Afridi, Project Director Prime Minister 1000 Playground Facilities Murad Ali Mohmand, Member Provincial Assembly Wilson Wazir, Dilshad Afridi, sports Officer Rahid Gul Malagoori, President Khyber Sports Club Merajuddin Shinwari and other dignitaries were also present.

The final witnessed a good number of spectators wherein both Shinwari Stori and Hameed Club players exhibited good display of football with some attacking moves were also witnessed.

At the end of the match the guest gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners and runners-up team. The tournament continued over a month wherein clubs from all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took part.