ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has been appointed as ambassador of Motorway Police.

"Proud to be associated with Motorway Police of Pakistan as an ambassador. I will Inshaa Allah play my part in creating awareness about road safety & inform people about traffic laws," the erstwhile bowling great said on his twitter handle.

Shoaib said citizens should set an example by following traffic rules.