Shoaib Akhtar Appointed As Motorway Police's Ambassador
Zeeshan Mehtab 36 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 09:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has been appointed as ambassador of Motorway Police.
"Proud to be associated with Motorway Police of Pakistan as an ambassador. I will Inshaa Allah play my part in creating awareness about road safety & inform people about traffic laws," the erstwhile bowling great said on his twitter handle.
Shoaib said citizens should set an example by following traffic rules.