Shoaib Wants PCB To Utilize Services Of Yousaf, Younis

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 04:03 PM

Shoaib wants PCB to utilize services of Yousaf, Younis

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar wants Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to utilize the services of Mohammad Yousaf and Younis Khan as to compete with modern day cricket

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jul, 2019 ):Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar wants Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to utilize the services of Mohammad Yousaf and Younis Khan as to compete with modern day cricket.

Shoaib, who is widely known as the Rawalpindi Express, said most of the senior players from Pakistan or India, whom I have worked with did not know what the requirement of modern cricket is.

"Our players cannot learn if a coach who knows about modern cricket is not called in for the job," he said in his YouTube channel.

Shoaib, who delivered a world record top speed of 161.3 km/h in a pool match against England during the 2003 Cricket World Cup, said Yousaf, Muhammad Waseem, Saeed Anwar and Younis have played modern day cricket and their services must be used at the grassroots level, for the betterment of cricket in the country.

"If such steps are not taken, then we would end up talking about same things in the next Cricket World Cup," he said.

Shoaib, who made his Test debut in November 1997, said in Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) the average age of hiring former cricketers for jobs is after 60.

"If PCB wants to bring in an A category coach for the team then must spend US $ 40,000 to US $50,000 a month so that he can provide the value of money," he said.

Shoaib, who had taken 178 wickets in 46 tests, said he had faith in PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani and managing director Wasim Khan. "Both Mani and Wasim are smart people and would do good for the game," he said.

Shoaib, who had taken 247 wickets in 163 One Day Internationals, urged PCB to make a four-year plan for cricket shifting from series-to-series. "We must learn from England and New Zealand's cricket and invest in players likewise," he said.

