Sihwan Takes Charge At Singapore Open

Muhammad Rameez Published January 21, 2022 | 06:54 PM

American Sihwan Kim is the man to catch after he signed for a second round five-under-par 66 to head into the weekend rounds of the Singapore Open on Friday, three shots clear of South Korea's Joohyung Kim

Joohyung, who took over the Asian Tour Order of Merit lead following his win at the Singapore International last week, is back in contention again after returning with a 68 at the Sentosa Golf Club.

Thailand's Sadom Kaewkanjana and South Korea's Dongkyu Jang are tied for third after carding a 70 and 69, respectively.

Teeing off on the back-nine 10, Sihwan got his early birdie on the opening hole.

He made further gains on holes 14 and 16 before three successive birdies starting from the third hole gave him a commanding five-shot lead at that stage.

Sihwan then dropped two shots on the sixth hole but responded quickly with another birdie on seven before signing for a two-day total of nine-under-par 133.

"I've got to keep on making putts and hitting it straight as this course will get you if you don't," he said.

World number 27 Paul Casey, who struggled with an opening 76, made amends with a 68 to make the weekend cut that was set at three-over par.

"I struggled yesterday, and the viewers probably know how difficult this golf course is," said the 44-year-old Englishman.

"I played some poor golf and three dropped shots in the closing holes were pretty criminal.

"So, I had a lot of work to do today, and I'm proud of the way I played."

