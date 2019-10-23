Sindh police participate in DG PCG Open Shooting Championship

With the permission of Chairman Sindh Police Sports Board (DIGP) Asim Khan Police Shooting team participated in DG PCG Open Shooting Championship 2019 Atif sultan got 1st position in "25 meter pistol amateur also got overall 1st position trophy "Overall 2nd trophy amateur won by Pi Niamat Bhatti (RRF)

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :With the permission of Chairman Sindh Police sports board (DIGP) Asim Khan Police Shooting team participated in DG PCG Open Shooting Championship 2019 Atif sultan got 1st position in "25 meter pistol amateur also got overall 1st position trophy "Overall 2nd trophy amateur won by Pi Niamat Bhatti (RRF).

Overall 2nd trophy professional won by PC Abdullah (SSU). Naveed Hussain Pc (SSU) won 2nd position amateur pistol, said Ch Shabbir Sports Officer Sindh Police Sports Board.