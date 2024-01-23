Sindh Premier League To Begin From Jan 25
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 23, 2024 | 09:35 PM
Caretaker Sindh Minister for Sports and Culture Syed Junaid Ali Shah and Minister for Information, Minority Affairs and Social Protection Ahmed Shah announced that the Sindh Premier League (SPL) 2024 would be commenced on January 25
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Caretaker Sindh Minister for Sports and Culture Syed Junaid Ali Shah and Minister for Information, Minority Affairs and Social Protection Ahmed Shah announced that the Sindh Premier League (SPL) 2024 would be commenced on January 25.
Addressing a press conference at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, the ministers said that the SPL would continue till February 05 at National Bank Stadium Karachi.
SPL President Arif Malik, and renowned cricketers Abdul Razzaq and Chaudhry Shehzad were also present on the occasion.
All six franchise teams of Sindh province would take part in the inaugural season of SPL.
The ministers announced that the first day of SPL would be free for all.
Sports Minister Syed Junaid Ali Shah said that SPL was providing a platform to the young talent of Sindh.
Renowned cricketer Abdul Razzaq expressed his gratitude to the Sindh government for organizing SPL and commended the ministers for their support.
SPL President Arif Malik said that the original song of Sindh Premier League would be released on January 25.
Recent Stories
Sharjeel Memon says PPP's relation with people not limited to election campaign
KSrelief distributes 500 food baskets in Pakistan
Kakakhel advocates accelerated role for KVDA
Commissioner inspects cleanliness arrangements in Raja Bazaar area
Minister Jamal Shah shares plan of Second CPEC Cultural Caravan with Ambassadors ..
Hawkins inaugurates e-vehicles R&D center at LUMS
Syria, Uzbekistan into Asian Cup last 16 as China go out
Jointly funded E-Mobility center at LUMS aims to drive electric vehicle innovati ..
Stocks mixed after Wall Street records, all eyes on earnings
Israel proposes pause in fighting as part of hostage deal: Axios
Tennis: Australian Open results - collated
Hamas health ministry says Israeli tanks fire on Gaza hospital
More Stories From Sports
-
Syria, Uzbekistan into Asian Cup last 16 as China go out5 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - collated7 minutes ago
-
Lahore, Karachi, Multan emerge winners in 6th round of National Women's T20 Tournament2 hours ago
-
Football fan in Italy gets 5-year ban for racially abusing AC Milan goalkeeper Maignan3 hours ago
-
E. Guinea crush I. Coast in huge AFCON shock, Egypt edge through3 hours ago
-
Djokovic, Sabalenka make Australian Open semis in title defence3 hours ago
-
Pakistan to host Davis Cup World Group I plat-offs against India6 hours ago
-
Petar Segrt: Well-travelled dreamer making Tajikistan football history7 hours ago
-
Bugti approves Pakistan team for FIH Hockey5s World Cup7 hours ago
-
Gauff gives herself 'C' rating after lacklustre march into Australian Open semis7 hours ago
-
Gauff gives herself 'C' rating after lacklustre march into Australian Open semis8 hours ago
-
PCB contacts Ali Hamza for PSL 9 anthem8 hours ago