UrduPoint.com

Smith, Labuschagne Hit Double Centuries As West Indies Struggle

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 01, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Smith, Labuschagne hit double centuries as West Indies struggle

Perth, Australia, Dec 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne struck masterful double centuries on Thursday to put Australia in firm control against an outclassed West Indies, who face an uphill task to save the first Test at Perth Stadium.

The hosts declared at an ominous 598-4 soon after tea on day two, allowing Smith, who matched legendary countryman Donald Bradman with a 29th Test ton, to complete the 200-run milestone for the fourth time.

Labuschagne made 204 with Smith not out 200. Travis Head chipped in with a run-a-ball 99 to put a massive dent in any hope the West Indies had of winning their first Test in Australia in 25 years.

The visitors needed to negotiate 25 overs before stumps and it was a fiery affair, with openers Kraigg Brathwaite and debutant Tagenarine Chanderpaul -- son of West Indies great Shivnarine -- taking nasty blows to the groin and body.

But they defiantly clung on to get to the close on 74-0, 524 runs adrift. An impressive Chanderpaul was 47 with Brathwaite on 18.

- Australia dominate - Labuschagne and Head were the only wickets to fall on a demoralising day for the West Indies bowlers, who were lacklustre and created few clear-cut chances.

After beginning the day on 154, Labuschagne was out just before lunch to end a mammoth 350-ball knock, caught by wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva after getting an edge from Brathwaite's bowling.

It was the focused number three's second-highest score after his 215 against New Zealand in Sydney in 2020, with his departure ending a marathon 251-run stand with Smith.

A chanceless Smith has reverted to a more orthodox batting style, which saw him score 94 and an unbeaten 80 in Australia's recent one-day series against England, and he never looked troubled.

He swept to his 29th century off 194 balls to equal the feat of Bradman, who only played 52 Tests to Smith's 88.

Smith is now joint 14th on the all-time list, with Indian great Sachin Tendulkar's 51 centuries the benchmark.

He raced to his second ton from just 117 balls as he and Head upped the tempo on a pitch conducive to batting and with a declaration in the back of his mind.

Head had an impressive one-day series against England and he brought that form to Perth, agonisingly falling one run short of a century and ending a brisk 196-run partnership, prompting the declaration.

Australia began on 293-2 after dominating the opening day of the first Test between the sides in nearly seven years, with David Warner (5) and Usman Khawaja (65) the only wickets to fall.

The West Indies were desperate for an early breakthrough but, on an overcast day, Smith hit a boundary off Kemar Roach's opening over to signal his intent.

Labuschagne was lucky to escape after top-edging a pull shot off Jason Holder on 175, and had a big let-off on 196 when Da Silva spilled a chance from the spin of Roston Chase.

Labuschagne was otherwise in charge and reached 200 with a boundary off Jayden Seales before a lapse in concentration cost him his wicket just before lunch.

Related Topics

India Century Australia Perth Sydney Marathon David Travis Head Roston Chase 2020 From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

United States Partners with UN Food and Agricultur ..

United States Partners with UN Food and Agriculture Organization to Support Floo ..

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 ..

Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 Billion Rupees At Sea

15 minutes ago
 U.S.-pakistan Effort To Elevate The Higher Educati ..

U.S.-pakistan Effort To Elevate The Higher Education Sector

25 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with the Minister of F ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with the Minister of Finance of the Republic of Suda ..

25 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's desire for peacef ..

PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's desire for peaceful Afghanistan

56 minutes ago
 The axis of power is shifting from west to east, e ..

The axis of power is shifting from west to east, economic stability in the regio ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.