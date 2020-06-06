UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Solskjaer Backs Extra Subs Change

Muhammad Rameez 38 seconds ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 06:37 PM

Solskjaer backs extra subs change

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the introduction of extra substitutions will be "welcome" when Manchester United resume their Premier League campaign later this month

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the introduction of extra substitutions will be "welcome" when Manchester United resume their Premier League campaign later this month.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the English top flight to be suspended in March.

But even though Britain's official virus death toll has now topped 40,000, 'Project Restart' is set to see the Premier League get going again, with United returning to action away to Tottenham Hotspur on June 19.

United face fellow European qualification hopefuls Sheffield United on June 24, with the FA Cup quarter-final at Norwich and league match at Brighton following soon afterwards.

With games coming thick and fast, Premier League clubs have agreed managers will be able to make up to five substitutions per match from an expanded nine-strong bench as a way of helping sides cope with a three-month backlog of fixtures.

Related Topics

Sheffield Norwich Brighton Manchester United March June National University From Top Premier League Tottenham Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over 150 million people are suffering from severe ..

33 minutes ago

US blogger Cynthia Ritchie accuses Rehman Malik of ..

1 hour ago

Libya strongman Haftar backs ceasefire from Monday ..

33 seconds ago

Work continues on 55 uplift schemes in Rajanpur

34 seconds ago

Two including woman killed in road accidents

36 seconds ago

Libya's UN-Backed Gov't Launches Offensive to Capt ..

40 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.