Solskjaer backs extra subs change

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the introduction of extra substitutions will be "welcome" when Manchester United resume their Premier League campaign later this month

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the introduction of extra substitutions will be "welcome" when Manchester United resume their Premier League campaign later this month.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the English top flight to be suspended in March.

But even though Britain's official virus death toll has now topped 40,000, 'Project Restart' is set to see the Premier League get going again, with United returning to action away to Tottenham Hotspur on June 19.

United face fellow European qualification hopefuls Sheffield United on June 24, with the FA Cup quarter-final at Norwich and league match at Brighton following soon afterwards.

With games coming thick and fast, Premier League clubs have agreed managers will be able to make up to five substitutions per match from an expanded nine-strong bench as a way of helping sides cope with a three-month backlog of fixtures.