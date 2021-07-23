Some Olympic Athletes Skipped Daily COVID-19 Tests Over Shortages of Kits - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Some foreign athletes living in the Olympic Village in Tokyo have been unable to undergo daily PCR testing for coronavirus as required due to a shortage of testing kits, the NHK broadcaster reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Under the rules aimed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Olympic athletes are required to undergo COVID-19 testing on a daily basis.

At the beginning of the week, several national Olympic committees reported to the organizers the lack of testing kits, the sources said.

In particular, those athletes who did not receive their tests on July 19, were offered to take tests twice the next day.