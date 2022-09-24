UrduPoint.com

Sonego Downs Holder Hurkacz To Set Up Bublik Final In Metz

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 24, 2022 | 09:35 PM

Sonego downs holder Hurkacz to set up Bublik final in Metz

Italian Lorenzo Sonego shocked defending champion Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets to advance to the final of the ATP event in Metz on Saturday where he will meet Kazakh Alexander Bublik

Metz, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Italian Lorenzo Sonego shocked defending champion Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets to advance to the final of the ATP event in Metz on Saturday where he will meet Kazakh Alexander Bublik.

Sonego, ranked 65, won 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 without conceding a break point to world number 10 Hurkacz, the second seed from Poland.

Sonego will next play seventh-seeded Bublik, ranked 44, who advanced after Swiss veteran Stan Wawrinka, the former world number three now ranked 284, retired after just three games in the second semi-final.

It will be the fourth meeting between the pair with the Italian having won all three of the previous matches against Bublik on all surfaces.

Sonego is bidding for his third ATP title in his fifth final, with Bublik looking for a second crown to add to his only title won in Montpellier, France last February.

Exhausted qualifier Wawrinka, 37, lasted just over quarter of an hour in his sixth match of the week, with the score 2-1, 40-30 in Bublik's favour.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Wawrinka had ousted Russian favourite Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-7 (7/9), 6-3 in a tough second round clash on Thursday.

Related Topics

World Russia France Montpellier Metz Poland February Event All From

Recent Stories

Provision of clean drinking water top priority: DG ..

Provision of clean drinking water top priority: DG PFA

4 minutes ago
 Agri scientists urged for tangible solution to rev ..

Agri scientists urged for tangible solution to revamp agriculture sector

4 minutes ago
 Americans move closer to ninth win in a row at Pre ..

Americans move closer to ninth win in a row at Presidents Cup

5 minutes ago
 On eve of election, Italy braces for potential far ..

On eve of election, Italy braces for potential far-right win

5 minutes ago
 Several thousand protest Angola's disputed vote re ..

Several thousand protest Angola's disputed vote result

5 minutes ago
 1,200 cops provided security to 28 Safar processio ..

1,200 cops provided security to 28 Safar processions, majalis

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.