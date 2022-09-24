Sonego downs holder Hurkacz to set up Bublik final in Metz

Italian Lorenzo Sonego shocked defending champion Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets to advance to the final of the ATP event in Metz on Saturday where he will meet Kazakh Alexander Bublik

Metz, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Italian Lorenzo Sonego shocked defending champion Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets to advance to the final of the ATP event in Metz on Saturday where he will meet Kazakh Alexander Bublik.

Sonego, ranked 65, won 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 without conceding a break point to world number 10 Hurkacz, the second seed from Poland.

Sonego will next play seventh-seeded Bublik, ranked 44, who advanced after Swiss veteran Stan Wawrinka, the former world number three now ranked 284, retired after just three games in the second semi-final.

It will be the fourth meeting between the pair with the Italian having won all three of the previous matches against Bublik on all surfaces.

Sonego is bidding for his third ATP title in his fifth final, with Bublik looking for a second crown to add to his only title won in Montpellier, France last February.

Exhausted qualifier Wawrinka, 37, lasted just over quarter of an hour in his sixth match of the week, with the score 2-1, 40-30 in Bublik's favour.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Wawrinka had ousted Russian favourite Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-7 (7/9), 6-3 in a tough second round clash on Thursday.