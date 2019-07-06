UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Africa Bat Against Australia In World Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab 58 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 08:01 PM

South Africa bat against Australia in World Cup

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and decided to bat against Australia in the concluding group match of the 2019 World Cup at Old Trafford on Saturday

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and decided to bat against Australia in the concluding group match of the 2019 World Cup at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Reigning champions Australia have already qualified for the semi-finals, while South Africa cannot make it through to the last four.

But if Australia win they will be guaranteed to finish top of the 10-team round-robin, regardless of whether India beat Sri Lanka in Leeds in Saturday's earlier match.

Victory would see Australia remain in Manchester for an Old Trafford semi-final against fourth-placed New Zealand on Tuesday and avoid both hosts England and India -- the only team to have defeated them at the tournament so far.

Australia were unchanged from the side that thrashed New Zealand by 86 runs in a group match at Lord's last Saturday.

That meant Steve Smith and David Warner were playing against South Africa for the first time since the batsmen received 12-month bans for their roles in a ball-tampering scandal during a Test in Cape Town last year.

South Africa were forced into making one change to the side that beat Sri Lanka by nine wickets after veteran opener Hashim Amla was ruled out with a knee injury suffered while taking part in a warm-up game of football on Friday.

Aiden Markram was promoted to open alongside Quinton de Kock, with left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi called into the side.

The match will be the last one-day international for South Africa's JP Duminy and Imran Tahir before they retire from the format.

Teams Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wkt), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wkt), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)tv umpire: Sundaram Ravi (IND)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

Related Topics

India Africa Football World Scandal Australia Sri Lanka Lyon David Cape Town Van Leeds Manchester Mitchell South Africa JP Duminy Imran Tahir Andile Phehlukwayo Tabraiz Shamsi Kumar Dharmasena Sundaram Ravi Ranjan Madugalle Old Trafford 2019 TV From Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

6,650 intending pilgrims reach Madina Munawwara: M ..

55 seconds ago

Serena into Wimbledon fourth round for 16th time

16 minutes ago

Rafeeq-e-Hujjaj Committee distributes 50,000 Hajj ..

16 minutes ago

Model court awards 4 year imprisonment to a drug p ..

21 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid honours participants in the Fu ..

32 minutes ago

Barty, Serena cruise into Wimbledon last 16

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.