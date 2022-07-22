UrduPoint.com

South Africa Bowl As England Start ODI Life Without Stokes

Muhammad Rameez Published July 22, 2022 | 10:24 PM

South Africa captain Keshav Maharaj won the toss and elected to bowl in the rain-affected second one-day international against England at Old Trafford on Friday Persistent rain in Manchester reduced the match -- England's first since Ben Stokes's retirement from ODI cricket -- to 29 overs per side England, needing to win to level the series following a 62-run defeat at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday, made three changes

They brought in batsman Phil Salt for all-rounder Stokes, with the in-form Reece Topley and fellow left-arm quick David Willey replacing Durham's Bryson Carse and Matthew Potts.

South Africa replaced Andile Phehlukwayo, who suffered a concussion at Chester-le-Street, with fast-medium bowler Dwaine Pretorius in the only change to their XI.

The series finishes in Leeds on Sunday,.

Teams England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Phil Salt, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (capt/wkt), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wkt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (capt), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi Umpires: David Millns (ENG), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

