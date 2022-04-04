UrduPoint.com

South Africa Thrash Bangladesh By 220 Runs In First Test

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 04, 2022 | 02:44 PM

South Africa thrash Bangladesh by 220 runs in first Test

South African spinners Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer sent Bangladesh crashing to a 220-run defeat on the fifth day of the first Test at Kingsmead on Monday

Durban, South Africa, April 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :South African spinners Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer sent Bangladesh crashing to a 220-run defeat on the fifth day of the first Test at Kingsmead on Monday.

Maharaj took seven for 32 and Harmer three for 21 as Bangladesh were bowled out for 53, their lowest total against South Africa.

Resuming at 11 for three, Bangladesh lost their remaining seven wickets for 42 runs in less than an hour.

The experienced Mushfiqur Rahim was dismissed in the first over of the day, leg before wicket to Maharaj when he played down the wrong line of a ball which hurried through straight.

Liton Das fell to a soft shot in Maharaj's next over, flicking a simple catch to Harmer at wide mid-on, and Maharaj made it three wickets in three overs when he bowled Yasir Ali with a ball which spun past the edge of Yasir's defensive push.

The rest of the batting crumbled with only Najmul Hossain putting up any significant resistance, scoring 26 off 52 balls.

The two spinners bowled unchanged through the innings. They shared the new ball in fading light on Sunday evening and captain Dean Elgar continued with the pair on Monday.

Brief scores: South Africa 367 and 204 Bangladesh 298 and 53 (K. Maharaj 7-32, S. Harmer 3-21) result: South Africa won by 220 runs Series: South Africa lead the two-match series 1-0 Toss: BangladeshRemaining match:April 8-12, Gqeberha

Related Topics

Bangladesh Lead South Africa Mushfiqur Rahim Keshav Maharaj Kingsmead April Sunday

Recent Stories

ICT admin imposes fine on profiteers

ICT admin imposes fine on profiteers

17 seconds ago
 New Sanctions Against Russia May be Prepared This ..

New Sanctions Against Russia May be Prepared This Week - German Economy Minister

18 seconds ago
 Brazilian coach train Pakistan players in Islamaba ..

Brazilian coach train Pakistan players in Islamabad

20 seconds ago
 Cricket: South Africa v Bangladesh 1st Test scoreb ..

Cricket: South Africa v Bangladesh 1st Test scoreboard

2 minutes ago
 Australia Drops Previously Announced Plans to Use ..

Australia Drops Previously Announced Plans to Use Drones for Border Security

2 minutes ago
 Putin Congratulates Orban on Election Victory - Kr ..

Putin Congratulates Orban on Election Victory - Kremlin

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.