Montevideo, Sept 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :South American World Cup qualifying table after Thursday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Brazil 7 7 0 0 17 2 18 Argentina 7 4 3 0 12 6 15 Ecuador 7 4 0 3 16 10 12 Uruguay 7 2 3 2 8 8 9 Colombia 7 2 3 2 12 14 9 Paraguay 7 1 4 2 6 9 7 Chile 7 1 3 3 8 9 6 Bolivia 7 1 3 3 10 15 6Peru 7 1 2 4 7 15 5Venezuela 7 1 1 5 4 12 4.