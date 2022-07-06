UrduPoint.com

Spain Star Putellas To Miss Euro 2022 With Knee Injury

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 06, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Spain star Putellas to miss Euro 2022 with knee injury

Madrid, July 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Spain's Alexia Putellas, the reigning Ballon d'Or winner, has been ruled out of Euro 2022 after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee on the eve of the tournament.

"Tests carried out on the Spain international this afternoon... have confirmed the national team captain suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament," the Spanish football federation said.

Putellas was hurt during a training session on Tuesday, with the injury initially described as a sprain.

The 28-year-old playmaker was expected to be one of the stars of the tournament that begins in England on Wednesday. Last week she became the first Spanish woman to win 100 caps for her country.

Spain had already lost their all-time top goalscorer Jennifer Hermoso to injury.

Hermoso, who recently signed for Mexican club Pachuca from Barcelona, sustained a knee injury last month shortly after joining up with the Spain squad.

According to local media, Spain coach Jorge Vilda is expected to call up Real Sociedad's Amaiur Sarriegi to replace Putellas.

Spain were considered one of the favourites as they bid for a first major women's tournament success.

Spain open their campaign against Finland on July 8 in Milton Keynes, before further Group B games against record eight-time champions Germany and 2017 losing finalists Denmark.

Related Topics

Football Germany Pachuca Barcelona Spain Finland Denmark Euro July Women 2017 Media From Top Coach

Recent Stories

President grieved over deaths caused by heavy rain ..

President grieved over deaths caused by heavy rains in Quetta

2 hours ago
 Ashrafi asks Pakistanis to avoid performing hajj w ..

Ashrafi asks Pakistanis to avoid performing hajj without permission

2 hours ago
 Govt trying to provide maximum relief to poor peop ..

Govt trying to provide maximum relief to poor people: Khawaja Muhammad Asif

2 hours ago
 Parliament's national security committee gives go- ..

Parliament's national security committee gives go-ahead to govt for talks with T ..

2 hours ago
 Cycling: Tour de France results and standings afte ..

Cycling: Tour de France results and standings after stage four

2 hours ago
 July 4 gunman planned attack for weeks, wore women ..

July 4 gunman planned attack for weeks, wore women's clothing: police

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.