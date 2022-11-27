UrduPoint.com

Spain V Germany World Cup Starting Line-ups

Muhammad Rameez Published November 27, 2022 | 11:00 PM

Spain v Germany World Cup starting line-ups

Al Khor, Qatar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Starting line-ups for the World Cup Group E match between Spain and Germany at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday (kick-off 1900 GMT): Spain (4-3-3) Unai Simon; Dani Carvajal, Rodri, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets (capt), Gavi, Pedri; Ferran Torres, Marco Asensio, Dani Olmo Coach: Luis Enrique (ESP) Germany (4-3-3) Manuel Neuer (capt); Thilo Kehrer, Niklas Suele, Antonio Ruediger, David Raum; Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan, Leon Goretzka; Thomas Mueller, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala Coach: Hansi Flick (GER) Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED)

